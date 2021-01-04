EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.81. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $197.94.

