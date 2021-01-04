EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Makes New $6 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 421,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,972. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

