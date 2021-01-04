Elamachain (ELAMA) One Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00262256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00523401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00281515 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00051116 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 739,916,625 tokens. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Elamachain Token Trading

Elamachain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars.

