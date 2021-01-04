Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.81 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

