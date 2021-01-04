ELTCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,852.05 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $76,852.05 and $6,028.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

