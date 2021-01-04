Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00477884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

