Employers (NYSE:EIG) & Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) Head-To-Head Survey

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Employers and Sirius International Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.33%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Sirius International Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.32% 5.85% 1.67% Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54%

Volatility & Risk

Employers has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Employers and Sirius International Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $784.80 million 1.19 $157.10 million $3.20 10.06 Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.84 -$47.30 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Summary

Employers beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

