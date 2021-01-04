Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.07 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinall, BitForex and Kucoin. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00281332 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001675 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.01274956 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinall, BitForex, Bilaxy, DEx.top, CoinBene, Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.