Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Energy Fuels posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $14.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UUUU traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 352,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

