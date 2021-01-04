Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.94. 6,237,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 1,835,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

