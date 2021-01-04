Enova International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,942% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ENVA stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. 592,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Enova International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

