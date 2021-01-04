EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $229.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.80 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $286.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

