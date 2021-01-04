Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading 14.8% Higher

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) traded up 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 995,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 311,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

