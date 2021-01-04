EnterCoin Trading 96.6% Higher Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $89,853.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 96.6% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00300851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022670 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

