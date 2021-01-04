Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE ENV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

