EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003263 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00223379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00530423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049778 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.