Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPZM. Barclays lowered their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Epizyme by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Epizyme by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.