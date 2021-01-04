Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 76,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,442. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 124.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

