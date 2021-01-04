Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$128.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$97.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$97.63.

TSE:EQB traded up C$4.05 on Monday, hitting C$105.05. 37,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.37. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$113.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The firm had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.9830153 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total value of C$66,876.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$94,195.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock worth $2,007,394.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

