Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $24.72. 3,073,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,580 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,963.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after buying an additional 1,177,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $19,285,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

