Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 720,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 711,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

The company has a market cap of $772.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

