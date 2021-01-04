Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.94

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 80457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,662 shares of company stock worth $1,925,568. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 94.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

