Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00340502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CoinTiger, Escodex, DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox, Coinlim and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

