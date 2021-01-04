Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,523.06

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $193,523.06 and approximately $17,856.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.53 or 0.03348148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,570,262 coins and its circulating supply is 177,540,849 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

