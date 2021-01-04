EUNO (EUNO) One Day Volume Tops $12,628.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $12,628.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00468281 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000189 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 209.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,081,767,578 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

