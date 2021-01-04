EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $496.80

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496.80 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 494.20 ($6.46), with a volume of 597824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.60 ($6.16).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

About EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

