Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $703,327.36 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Expanse has a total market cap of $703,327.36 and $8,632.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

