Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. 10,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,029. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

