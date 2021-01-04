Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. 27,734,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

