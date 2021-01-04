Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $486.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $511.04 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

