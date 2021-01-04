FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. FansTime has a market cap of $305,700.32 and $311,642.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

