Fantom (FTM) Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $51.88 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00315082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00126075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00518593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

