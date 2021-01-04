Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $505.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.68 million and the highest is $517.90 million. Farfetch reported sales of $382.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. 88,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $89,144,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $5,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after purchasing an additional 806,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

