FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

FBK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.42. 221,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,462. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

