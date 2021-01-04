Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 177,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $312.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

