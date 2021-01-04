Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 20,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

