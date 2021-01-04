Financial Comparison: Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) versus Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Mesa Air Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.44 $47.58 million $0.78 8.58

Mesa Air Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thai Airways International Public and Mesa Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Air Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Mesa Air Group has a consensus price target of $6.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group 5.04% 6.22% 1.81%

Volatility & Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Thai Airways International Public on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

