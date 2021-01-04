Financial Contrast: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and United Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.83 $8.37 million N/A N/A United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.57 $10.66 million N/A N/A

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 12.28% 5.57% 0.69% United Bancshares 22.56% 13.69% 1.45%

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of October 22, 2020, the company operated through 7 branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

