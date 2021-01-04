Financial Contrast: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 2.83 $23.68 million $1.06 7.52 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Whitestone REIT and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Safestore 0 3 1 0 2.25

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Safestore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.