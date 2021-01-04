First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.02. First Capital has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $81.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Capital by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 62.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 110.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

