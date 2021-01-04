First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Critical Comparison

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Horizon National and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 9 1 2.92 China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Horizon National presently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon National and China Minsheng Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 3.11 $440.91 million $1.66 7.70 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

First Horizon National beats China Minsheng Banking on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, the company operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,154 business outlets, 1,175 community sub-branches, and 147 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

