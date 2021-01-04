First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $156.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

