Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of FBC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.