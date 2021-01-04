FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 302.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.