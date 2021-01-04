Flowchain (FLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,100.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $46,575.51 and approximately $48,100.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 223.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

