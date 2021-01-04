Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 1,035,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 1,421,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

