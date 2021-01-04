Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.77. 1,060,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,224,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $16,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 835.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

