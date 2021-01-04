Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.74

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $105.38, with a volume of 35072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.30.

PDYPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

About Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.