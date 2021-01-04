Force Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

