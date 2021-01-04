Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.33

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 267716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86.

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.